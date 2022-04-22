Summit Elementary students celebrate Earth Day with raptor showcase

FRENCH ISLAND, Wis. (WXOW) - Summit Elementary School celebrated Earth Day on Friday by getting up close and personal with a red-tailed hawk.
The school partnered with Eagle Bluff Environmental Learning Center to bring in a raptor expert to teach students about these special birds. The expert explained how being mindful of the environment can help protect raptors.
"We want to bring awareness to our students of the different species that live in their area," Summit Elementary School Principal Oscar Uribe said. "And how sometimes their actions effect the species that we are interconnected with."
The raptor expert at Friday's showcase also demonstrated a few tricks that the hawk knows; like letting the bird fly from a pedestal to the trainer's arm.