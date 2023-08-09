Sunrise Orchard gearing up for apple season

GAYS MILLS, Wis. (WXOW) – Since 1913, Sunrise Orchards has been serving Crawford County and the greater Coulee Region offering more than 21 different varieties of apples.
As fall approaches, orchards like Sunrise are preparing for harvest. Despite dry conditions this year, they said they're on pace for a great crop.
“We are doing wonderful,” Sandy Jeffers, Co-Manager at Sunrise Orchard said. “We have been very blessed that we have a wonderful irrigation system and our apples are growing like crazy.”
With the orchard being about 110 years old, Jeffers said it's hard to keep track of all the people who stop by each year.
“Just seeing all the people. It’s great fun! You meet people we’ve seen for generations. We meet new people people from Iowa, Minnesota. It’s just great fun that they’re interested in our orchard,” she said.
Not only is Sunrise Orchards special for how long it has been in operation, but it also has a special history for one family.
“Ellery was the first manager of our family and then owner. Since then, it’s passed down to Maynard and Janet Teach,” Jeffers said. “Right now it is owned and the president of our company is Allen Teach. There’s also a fourth generation of men that are Teach family and we even have one fifth generation that comes and helps pack.”
One of those relative being Brent Seiser, another Co-Manager of Sunrise Orchard. Seiser has worked at the orchard since 2005. He said that each day provides a different uniqueness that makes him love working at the orchard.
“It’s something different every day,” Seiser said. “Its literally like every day. Some days I come in and have a plan on what’s going to happen. That can be completely changed depending on everything that’s going on. You know it’s always something new. It’s always something different going on and that is what I love the most.”
The orchard opens August 14 and will be open until December 23. It's located at 48340 Highway 171 Gays Mills.