Superintendent search narrowed to four in La Crescent-Hokah School District

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Four candidates are in the running to become the next superintendent in the La Crescent-Hokah School District.
The school board announced the names of the four semi-finalists on its Facebook page. The four were selected, based on criteria set by the board, from a pool of seven candidates for the position.
They four candidates are:
- Bradley Berzinski
- Melinda Crowley
- Jeff Wilson
- Jay Woller
The next step in the process is to interview each of the finalists. That's scheduled to start Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m. in the La Crescent-Hokah Secondary School Media Center.
All of the interviews are open to the public.
According to the board agenda, after the candidates are interviewed, the board will discuss who would come back for additional interviews and what other steps they would need to take in the hiring process.
The next superintendent takes over for Dale Carlson, who is interim superintendent through the remainder of the school year. He began in January.