Supporters of La Crosse Schools referendum speak out

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - One week from Election Day, a group of area residents banded together to speak in favor of the La Crosse School District's $194 million referendum that would consolidate Logan and Central High into one.
While the referendum vote has received push back, those who gathered on Monday were there to show support for the district.
The Vote Yes for La Crosse Schools Group says that doing so would allow the district to save more than $4 million annually and the money could be used to better compensate staff while also improving materials for students in the classroom.
Members of the party say that a single location can benefit in ways that Central and Logan cannot do on their own.
“Definitely more electives and more class options," Amanda Jackson said. "Right now, we have a budget deficit. Which means we are limited in how much resources we have. By improving our budget deficit in consolidating, and having more teachers in one school, we’re able to offer more curriculum. We can have more music classes. We can have more history classes. If we have one school, everyone will have equal access to every class.”
Some have expressed concern that there would be fewer teams upon consolidation. Elizabeth Peacock says that combining students is already happening in some areas.
“Forty percent of extra curricular sports right now are already co-participating," Peacock said. "Meaning students from both schools have to come together to make up a team. In order for them to put on theater shows, they already have to dress students from both schools. So students from Logan and Central are already working together in order to meet some of those needs.”
The reason the group supports it mirrors part of what district officials have previously said.
“We are no longer a community that can support two high schools," Kat Moran said. "We need to unify into one building to solve all three of our problems. Maintenance costs, decreased enrollment, and our budget.”
Click here for a video on the referendum shared at previous sessions open to the public to learn more on the upcoming vote.
MORE: La Crosse School District Referendum Information Website