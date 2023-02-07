 Skip to main content
Survey finds most UW system students worry about free speech

  • Updated
  • 0
UW System

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Everyone has an opinion, but a lot of college students fear sharing them could be detrimental.

A survey involving more than 10,000 students in the University of Wisconsin system feel that free speech can feel limited at times in the classroom.

Among the findings, 57-percent said they wanted to share their stances on a controversial topic but opted not to for fear of ridicule by their peers or felt it could result in a lower grade from professors.

FREE SPEECH PGK 10PM.jpg

UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow and others in the system helped submit ideas for the survey and feels student expression is important since they won't be young forever.

"The students are our future," Gow said. "They're going to be the decision makers and lawmakers when people such as me are retired and out of the picture. It's very important that they are accustomed to having vigorous debates and considering all sides of issues."

Gow added the most surprising find was the large number of students who did not know social media platforms are private companies and can restrict what people can say. He suggested finding a way to better educate students to better understand the companies that may limit free speech.

Close to 40-percent of respondents say they felt compelled to agree with a professor on a certain topic. UW-La Crosse Professor of Political Science Anthony Chergosky says that students want their voices to be heard.

“There’s a popular misconception that young people are apathetic," Chergosky said. "But in fact, young people are very interested in the issues. We saw that in the impressive voter turnout numbers among young people that occurred in the 2022 midterm elections.”

FREE SPEECH PGK 10PM2.jpg

Some students at the university believe that the state of free speech is fair on campus and that there tends to be higher levels of inclusion on topics some may find controversial.

“I think it’s pretty good," Sam Symond said. "I don’t think it can be improved on too much. I have not had any problems voicing my opinion. All my teachers are very open minded. I can talk to them.”

“I think a lot of things that are important are abortion rights and Black Lives Matter," Olivia Wasley said. "Just having the ability to express ourselves, but in a positive manner.”

Gow also said there are resources to promote the First Amendment rights of students. Those include a "Free Speech Week" in the fall and a committee designed to help students express themselves.

