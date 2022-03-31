Suspect in 2019 Rudy's Drive-In Attack Found

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - A suspect in a 2019 assault at a local drive-in restaurant has been located and a court date set for his initial appearance.
In September of 2019 Gerald Pemberton was shown on video approaching an employee at Rudy's Drive-In around 4 a.m.
Police said they believed it was Pemberton in the video that threw a sucker punch, knocking the employee down and breaking one of his teeth.
According to the La Crosse District Attorney's office, Pemberton was recently arrested in Sauk county. There he was able to post a $1,000 cash bond to appear in La Crosse County court. A court date has been set for April 5th at 2 p.m.