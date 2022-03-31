 Skip to main content
Suspect in 2019 Rudy's Drive-In Attack Found

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - A suspect in a 2019 assault at a local drive-in restaurant has been located and a court date set for his initial appearance.

La Crosse police identified the attacker as Gerald Pemberton shortly after the 2019 unprovoked attack.

In September of 2019 Gerald Pemberton was shown on video approaching an employee at Rudy's Drive-In around 4 a.m. 

Police said they believed it was Pemberton in the video that threw a sucker punch, knocking the employee down and breaking one of his teeth.

A criminal complaint was filed in October of 2019, with one felony charge of substantial battery and a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.

According to the La Crosse District Attorney's office, Pemberton was recently arrested in Sauk county. There he was able to post a $1,000 cash bond to appear in La Crosse County court. A court date has been set for April 5th at 2 p.m.