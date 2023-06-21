Suspect in downtown La Crosse drive-by shooting faces 27 felony charges

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The man arrested for injuring six people in a drive-by shooting in downtown La Crosse early Saturday morning is now charged with 27 felonies in connection with the incident.

Deandrew Grant appeared in La Crosse County Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon.

The criminal complaint lists charges including six counts of attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide-Use of a dangerous weapon, substantial battery, 1st degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, and possession of a firearm by outstate felon.

Much of the complaint details what was captured on video surveillance cameras that are a part of the city's Downtown Project Blue Light Cameras.

Shortly before 2 a.m., Grant was seen on 3rd Street getting involved in an altercation with a group of people. Other cameras then capture him running away.

A few minutes later, his vehicle is seen going down Jay Street then turning the wrong way on 3rd Street. Directly in front of Polito's Pizza, cameras show the driver of Grant's vehicle firing a handgun out the window towards some of the people involved in the altercation.

Six people were hit and wounded from the gunfire. Grant's car drives off north on 3rd St.

Cameras in the north parking lot of the La Crosse County Law Enforcement Center show the vehicle pulling in at a high rate of speed. The driver exits and runs away. When he did so, he threw the handgun on the roof of Dee's Muffler. It was later recovered by police. Grant is last seen leaving the downtown area.

Shortly after 8 a.m., still wearing the same clothes, Grant was seen on camera walking northbound by the La Crosse County Health and Human Services building a few minutes before he was arrested.

A large portion of the rest of the complaint gives statements from some of the victims that were hit by the gunfire.

From one of the victims, identified as A.C.:

"According to A.C., he was at the register of Polito’s at the time of the shooting. A.C.’s right side was facing the street at the time. A.C. heard gunshots, then glass breaking, and yelling before he realized what was

occurring. He then ran out the backdoor of Polito’s into the alley. At that time, he found a bullet in his shirt. A.C. then began to self-check himself for wounds. He then realized he was shot in the right abdomen and right arm. A.C. turned south towards Pearl Street and turned north on 3rd Street until he found a police officer."

Read the entire criminal complaint below.

Judge Todd Bjerke continued the $1 million bond against Grant. He remains in the La Crosse County Jail. He returns to court next Wednesday.