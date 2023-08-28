Suspect in fatal La Crosse shooting ordered back to jail

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The person who fatally shot a La Crosse teen in 2022 and is awaiting sentencing on a plea deal is ordered back to jail for violating his bond.
Judge Elliott Levine ordered Sage Hicke of Tomah to report to the La Crosse County Jail by 4 p.m. following a hearing Monday afternoon in La Crosse County Circuit Court.
Online jail records show that he is now listed as an inmate in the jail.
Hicke was out on a $10,000 cash bond after making a plea deal in July where he pleaded guilty to a charge of intimidation of a witness.
He had originally been charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in the fatal shooting of Storm Vondrashek on May 22, 2022.
The two, along with a third person, Jackson Greengrass, were involved in a confrontation outside an apartment building in the 1900 block of 7th Street South.
During the aggressive confrontation outside the residence, Hicke was pistol whipped by Vondrashek at one point. Hicke then fired a handgun that left Vondrashek dead.
Greengrass, who was wounded in the shooting, was sentenced in June to eight years in prison for his role in the incident.
The July plea deal dropped the homicide charge in exchange for the guilty plea on the intimidation charge which came about after prosecutors said Hicke tried to dissuade two witness to the shooting from testifying about what took place.
In May, Judge Levine warned Hicke about bond violations after he was cited for underage drinking in Juneau County.
On Monday afternoon, after more reports of bond violations were presented to the judge, he ordered Hicke back to jail. Online reports said Hicke would be held until his October 5 sentencing or until further bond review.
Charges against Hicke were filed on August 21 in Monroe County for possession of a firearm, bail jumping, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of THC. The first two charges are felonies.
Judge Levine said that the issue of bond forfeiture would be dealt with at a later date.