Suspect in fatal shooting of 15-year-old La Crosse teen turns himself in

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The person police say fatally shot a 15-year-old teen last month turned himself in Friday afternoon and was taken into custody on a homicide charge.
La Crosse Police said that Sage Hicke, 18, turned himself in at 4 p.m. and was subsequently arrested on a charge of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide.
He is currently being held in the La Crosse County Jail without bond.
Police were called around 1:24 a.m. on May 22 to the area of 1900 South 7th Street for a shots-fired call. There they found Storm D. Vondrashek, 15, who had been shot multiple times. Although life-saving measures were attempted, he was declared deceased at 1:43 a.m. according to police.
More information about what led to the shooting was released on Friday.
Police said that investigators spoke with witnesses and found out that around the time of the shooting, arguments occurred between two groups of people by phone. The group at the apartment complex gave their location to the other group who then drove to the complex. When the vehicle arrived, Vondrashek and Jackson Greengrass got out and waited outside.
Hicke then came out of the apartment building and confronted the pair. During that time, police said that Hicke shot Vondrashek and then Greengrass.
According to a statement from the department, Greengrass was arrested on May 23, booked into jail, and bonded out the same day. He was taken into custody on three charges for his role in the incident: Endangering Safety by Use of a Dangerous Weapon, Disorderly Conduct While Armed, and Possession of a Weapon by a Person Under 18.
The department also said that a firearm was found at the scene. The statement said that they don't believe it was the one used in the shooting but rather possessed by one of the others involved in the confrontation.
Police are continuing to look into the incident.