Suspect in fatal shooting pleads guilty to witness intimidation

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A plea agreement means that a 1st Degree Intentional Homicide charge is dismissed against a La Crosse man involved in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old in 2022.

During a plea hearing Monday morning in La Crosse County Circuit Court, 19-year-old Sage Hicke agreed to plead no contest to a charge of intimidation of a witness.

Andrew Martinez, Hicke's attorney, told the court that his client had a strong case of self-defense in the fatal shooting of Storm Vondrashek.

The criminal complaint outlined that on the night of May 22, Vondrashek and a third person, Jackson Greengrass, came armed to Hicke's residence in the 1900 block of South 7th Street after threats over social media and text messages were made by all parties.

During the aggressive confrontation outside the residence, Hicke was pistol whipped by Vondrashek at one point. Hicke then fired a handgun that left Vondrashek dead.

Greengrass, who was wounded in the shooting, was sentenced in June to eight years in prison for his role in the incident.

While the homicide charge was dismissed, Hicke pleaded guilty to the witness intimidation charge because prosecutors said he tried to dissuade two witnesses to the shooting from testifying after it took place.

Vondrashek's mother spoke to the court at the hearing stating she wanted justice for her son.

Sentencing is set for October 5. While the final sentence is up to Judge Elliott Levine, there were discussions about having Hicke serve nine months confinement while wearing a monitoring device.

The felony conviction means that Hicke can never again legally possess a firearm.

