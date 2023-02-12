Suspicious death of child under investigation by La Crosse County Sheriff's Office

TOWN OF MEDARY, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a child Saturday morning in the Town of Medary.
In a brief statement, the sheriff's office said emergency responders were called at approximately 9:26 a.m. for an unresponsive child.
Although lifesaving efforts were made, the child was pronounced deceased.
The age of the child wasn't released by the sheriff's office, nor was the location or any names of the people involved.
The sheriff's office termed the death "suspicious", but didn't elaborate.
The investigation into how the child died remains ongoing. An autopsy is planned according to the sheriff's office.
No other information will be released at this time the statement said.
Besides the sheriff's office, the Onalaska Police Department, Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance, La Crosse Fire Department, and La Crosse County Child Protection Services also responded to the scene.