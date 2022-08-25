 Skip to main content
Sweat equity, community support creates opportunity for local family

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Area Habitat for Humanity celebrated on Thursday helping another family into a new home.

The Steinfadt family's new home is one that Habitat for Humanity rehabilitated on La Crosse's Northside. The family put in 350 hours of sweat equity along with over 2,500 hours from around 175 volunteers to get the home ready for the family to move in. 

Thursday saw Habitat dedicate the home and hand over the keys to Tina Steinfadt. She said her favorite part of her new house is the large porch and that her two kids now have their own space. 

The family covers the cost of the home and insurance, helped out by a 0% interest loan.

