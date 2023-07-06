Switching to Sustainability: Area homeowner creates pollinator oasis

CAMPBELL, Wis. (WXOW) -- Scientists have been increasingly sounding the alarm when it comes to climate change, saying the warmest years on record have happened in the past 20 years. Fortunately, local experts say there is still hope and practicing sustainability is the biggest help.
Switching to sustainability can sound like a daunting task, but all it takes is one person making a small change, like Roz Schnick.
Schnick is a homeowner who resides on French Island and is in the process of turning her guest house into a pollinator oasis. She is currently in the process of 'Operation Pollination' as she calls it; putting in pollinator gardens and creating a club house that she's named 'The Monarchy.'
"It's all about having producers of food and flowers and if you don't start doing some of this, we've already had half of our pollinator plants removed because they are dying," said Schnick. "The monarch is at risk and that's the queen of all pollinators. So it's very simple to me, if we want to eat, we have to have pollinators."
Schnick is involved in many local environmental groups, including the Climate Alliance for the Common Good.
"Our organization is out there to spread the word, raise awareness and let people know there are concrete actions that they can do to help fight climate change," said Tom Schellinger, the Executive Director of the Climate Alliance for the Common Good.
