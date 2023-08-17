Sylling Family Honored with Century Farm Award

CALEDONIA, Minn. (WXOW) - Each year the Houston County Fair plays host to the annual farm awards where farmers from across the state are recognized for the contributions they make to our society.
The Sylling family is a longstanding pillar of the local agricultural community. They were given the Century Farm award for their commitment to farming that spans over 100 years.
Karl Sylling has been working on the family farm his whole life and is currently the family patriarch. Now semi-retired, he's turning the farm over to the younger generations.
"Now the boys are fifth generation and they're farming it now. I turned it over to them. You know it might be child abuse but I make them do the farming and we even have a sixth generation coming up helping out on the farm, too."
Karl's great grandfather Andreas Haugstad and his wife Martha first bought the land in 1891 after immigrating to Minnesota from Norway. 132 years later the same family is still farming the same land.