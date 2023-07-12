Take a step back in time while touring the Winona Public Library

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) -- The Winona Public Library is stepping back in time as they welcome the community for historic library tours of the building on 5th and Jackson Street.
The Winona Public Library will be 125 years old next January and is currently the oldest building in the state built as a public library still in operation.
Within these tours, the library is showcasing what makes it a hidden gem within Winona.
Which includes "The Light of Learning" mural by Kenyon Cox donated to the library in 1910, the library's dome and a statue of Hebe donated in 1899.
"Just the quality of every little detail that was put into this library, it's truly a treasure," Winona resident Deedee Olson said. "Until you come inside you really have no idea of how beautiful this building is. From the stained glass, the murals and just the woodwork. The copper, I was enthralled with the copper shelving."
For some on the tour, it fostered a sense of awe.
"It's an awesome feeling. If you try to put yourself in the shoes of the people who were here a 100 years ago and that mural," Winona resident Charles Havener said. "It just kind of blows your mind. You just have to stop quietly and think about the past and you can almost feel yourself going back there."
The Director of Library Services Lezlea Dahlke said it's important to share the library's past in part of Winona's rich history.
"A lot of the stories' characters are intertwined, that were either a part of bringing this building to life or were some of the first librarians here," Dahlke said. "I think it's just really important to keep being true to our bones and sharing that."
She added that back in the day, the library's basement was a speakeasy and had some notable people who visited, including William Mitchell. Before this building was built, in what was called the Library Association at the time, they hosted Frederick Douglass.
Events like these tours are just one of many things helping with the Winona Public Library's mission.
"One, to show off the library and our really cool features that people may not know about when they're visiting Winona," Adult Services Librarian Samantha TerBeest Berhow said. "Two, to educate people about our library. A lot of people think we are a Carnegie and we are not. We want people to know about something that we take a lot of pride and joy in."
Tours resume in August and run through October.