Take Off Pounds Sensibly crowns Winona women the 2021 Minnesota TOPS Queen

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) -- After losing almost 100 pounds, Emilie Hemmelman of Winona was crowned the 2021 Minnesota TOPS Queen.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, or TOPS, is a non-profit organization formed for both research and assisting people in weight control.
Since the 1960s, TOPS has been involved in a clinical study of obesity and metabolic research with the Medical College of Wisconsin, along with part taking part in other research projects.
As an incentive for losing weight, the organization crowns both a King and Queen in each state for losing the most weight and keeping it off.
Minnesota's 2021 Queen, Hemmelman, lost 93.5 pounds.
She started her weight-loss journey with TOPS in January 2000 weighing almost 250 pounds.
"Way back in 1999, after Christmas, I was sitting there looking at my Christmas tree thinking 'Okay, if I ever want to be halfway normal weight again, I better start now because I'm 60 years old,'" Hemmelman said.
She said she worked with her doctor and the information and tools provided by TOPS to create a lifestyle that has a healthy relationship with food.
"Before, when I tried to diet I was always hungry," Hemmelman said. "I walked a lot - I walked 3-5 miles every day and all the while I'm walking I would be thinking 'What can I eat when I get home.'"
She attributed her success to the weekly chapter meetings and the support of her fellow TOPS members.
"All of these people are very supportive and if you rough spot they try to help you a little bit," Hemmelman said. "They encourage you and we all get along real well."
She said after losing the 100 pounds, she's felt better and has more energy.