Takeaways from the first Republican presidential primary debate

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values of 95 to 100 are expected Thursday. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Wabasha, Olmsted and Winona Counties. In Wisconsin, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse and Monroe Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&