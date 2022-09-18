Tale of the "War Eagle" steamboat

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - During the Civil War era, a steamboat known as the "War Eagle" would make regular stops in La Crosse during trips between Dubuque and St. Paul.
The cargo and passenger ship served many purposes, even getting an exhibit at the La Crosse Area Heritage Center. However, the boat met with a terrible fate more than 150 years ago.
"On May 15th, 1870, it did catch fire," Wyatt Moling with the center said. "A workman's lantern lit a leaking barrel of fuel causing the whole thing to ignite, thus sinking the War Eagle. That was a huge detriment on the local businesses here. It also caught fire to a nearby railway terminal destroying several rail cars as well as a grain elevator and killing five people. It is in all honesty one of the biggest tragedies here on the Mississippi in the city of La Crosse."
Part of the ship still remains underwater where the Black and Mississippi Rivers meet. Divers used to frequent the wreckage, but can't now that the site is on the National Registry of Historic Places.
A mural of the War Eagle was on display alongside a building, but it was demolished in 2018. Some hope to put up a new one to keep the history of the ship alive.
“You have to know where you came from in order to know where you’re going to," Robert Taunt said. "The steamboat is our foundation of our history. People are still wanting to travel the river and stop at La Crosse because we have a beautiful park here in the downtown area.”
“I think the War Eagle really exemplifies a major period in La Crosse," Molling said. "In fact, a period in the city of La Crosse that allowed it to grow. In the mid-1800s, La Crosse was essentially the biggest stop along the Mississippi for steamboats. It’s because of that that we were able to grow as a city. It brought business to La Crosse. Had it not been for vessels like the War Eagle, La Crosse wouldn’t be the city it is today.”
Taunt adds that the popularity of the War Eagle during its run matches that of boats and cruise liners that come through La Crosse today.