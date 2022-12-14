Taylor man arrested for 5th OWI offense

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - A man from Taylor is arrested on his 5th OWI charge.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said that a deputy pulled over Jason Twieg, 37, who was suspected of driving more than 100 mph on Highway 95 west of Hixton shortly before midnight on December 12.
During the traffic stop, the deputy saw signs of impairment and gave Twieg field sobriety tests.
When he failed the tests, Twieg was arrested for what turned out to be OWI 5th offense along with one count of bail jumping.
Online court records show he was also ticketed for speeding.