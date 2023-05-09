Teacher Appreciation Day for La Crosse

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - An official proclamation made Tuesday Teacher Appreciation Day, announced to the teachers and staff at North Woods International School. Mayor Mitch Reynolds along with La Crosse Schools Superintendent Aaron Engel thanked the teacher for all of their hard work. Some teachers shared their own appreciation for what they enjoy about their work.
"It's coming to work, seeing my colleagues," said Jordie Weiland, a Kindergarten teacher. "Having connections throughout the school, even if it's not the kids in my classroom. It's knowing names and getting to greet everyone."
The La Crosse Public Education Foundation also attending the event, bringing fresh fruit and pastries for staff, as well as sending additional deliveries to all other district school buildings.
The Teacher Appreciation day has been celebrated through the foundation since 2015.