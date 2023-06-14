 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT THURSDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Crawford, Grant, Jackson,
Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Richland, Taylor, Trempealeau and Vernon.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires continues to move
southeast across Wisconsin. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or
lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or
heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Teaching tots about tires

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Children’s Museum showed off their new Dahl Express Tires & Auto Center Exhibit on Wednesday. 

On Friday, June 16, visitors to the Children’s Museum will get a chance to be auto service technicians when they run diagnostics on a kid-sized car at the new exhibit. 

The exhibit features a car on a lift, a tool chest with pretend wrenches and lug nuts, mufflers to replace, containers for oil, tires to change, and even a drill with realistic sound effects. 

The exhibit not only entertains children, but educates them as well. 

"They can really get hands-on, get in there, and learn about how cars work, the importance of ongoing maintenance for your vehicle, and really just learn more about the different parts and things associated with today's vehicles,” said Jansen Dahl, Vice President of Dahl Automotive.

Young aspiring auto service techs can gain hands-on learning experience while playing, as they check-in customers at the service desk, complete with a computer with work orders and a realistic parts inventory activity. 

The exhibit aims to teach curious children how to identify different parts of a car, and the importance of vehicle care; ultimately, giving kids a safe environment to learn and encounter real-world experiences their parents may have. 

"Kids may see their parents at home changing oil, or checking the dipstick, or adding washer fluid under the hood, and it's a little intimidating for a kid; but, this is a kid-sized car on a little lift and it's perfect for them to learn how the vehicle works,” said Dahl.

The exhibit can be found on the second floor of the La Crosse Children’s Museum, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., located at 207 5th Avenue South.

