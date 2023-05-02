Team Peyton: Cancer can't keep Tomah softball player off the field

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Following a diagnosis of Hodgkin's Lymphoma in November, Tomah softball catcher Peyton Foster didn't think she would compete during her senior year.
She just finished chemotherapy treatment on Friday, which she described as the hardest thing she's ever endured. Even then, she's been a regular player behind the plate for the Timberwolves this season even though the outlook wasn't very bright.
“It came as a complete shock to me," Foster said. "I was an athlete. I was overall pretty healthy and active. The thought of cancer had never crossed my mind. I didn’t think my symptoms were severe enough to have cancer. It honestly was a complete shock.”
Her teammates have rallied around her after she got sick and used it as motivation during their games.
“Finding out she came out for softball this year was a really big surprise to us, but it was the best surprise we probably ever got this season," right fielder Kennedy Noth said. "We thought she wasn’t going to be able to play. We were going to lose a member of our team. A family member. It makes our energy so much higher. I feel like we’re always going to be there for her.”
Peyton's mother, Hannah Foster, can't believer her eyes when she sees what her daughter does on the field after all she's been through away from the game.
“It means more than you know," Hannah Foster said. "This kid has proven to be strong, determined and she isn’t going to let anything stop her short of what she wants to do. We didn’t think this was a possibility for her to be out here at the start of this diagnosis, but for her to be out here now means more than words.”
The community has also rallied around their athlete. The Tomah hockey team dedicated a game to her last season. Monday's softball game against Onalaska saw the Timberwolves wear special pink jerseys while the Hilltoppers wore their usual color of purple, which signifies Hodgkin's Lymphoma support. Donations were also collected to benefit Tomah Area Cancer Support.
Seeing her neighbors and friends support her makes Peyton feel grateful.
"Nothing but supportive," she said. "Every game, I have someone coming up to me saying 'How's treatment going, I hope you're doing OK.' That's just really encouraging in it of itself to know that people are thinking of me and caring about me. That's really helped me get through all of this."
Tomah won the game 22-0, scoring 18 runs in the 1st inning just one day after Peyton's 18th birthday.