Team Peyton: Cancer can't keep Tomah softball player off the field

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...Iowa...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Vernon, Allamakee, Houston
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La
Crosse Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Winona and
Buffalo Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Allamakee, Clayton
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Wabasha and
Pepin Counties.

.The Mississippi River has crested in our hydrologic service area and
will continue to slowly fall through the week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Tuesday evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Flooding begins to threaten homes in the
Shore Acres area. Water begins to impact homes and businesses
along La Fond Avenue and Bainbridge Street on French Island. Water
begins to go over the road at Copeland Park with some water into
the ball parks. Water is near the bottom of the Pettibone Beach
shelter and water is nearly over the road at Houska Park near the
wastewater treatment plant. Water also begins to spread into
Riverside Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:15 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 13.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:15 AM CDT Tuesday was 14.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.8
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.8 feet on 09/27/2010.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Team Peyton: Cancer can't keep Tomah softball player off the field

  • Updated
  • 0
tomah1.jpg

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Following a diagnosis of Hodgkin's Lymphoma in November, Tomah softball catcher Peyton Foster didn't think she would compete during her senior year.

She just finished chemotherapy treatment on Friday, which she described as the hardest thing she's ever endured. Even then, she's been a regular player behind the plate for the Timberwolves this season even though the outlook wasn't very bright.

“It came as a complete shock to me," Foster said. "I was an athlete. I was overall pretty healthy and active. The thought of cancer had never crossed my mind. I didn’t think my symptoms were severe enough to have cancer. It honestly was a complete shock.”

Her teammates have rallied around her after she got sick and used it as motivation during their games.

tomah3.jpg

“Finding out she came out for softball this year was a really big surprise to us, but it was the best surprise we probably ever got this season," right fielder Kennedy Noth said. "We thought she wasn’t going to be able to play. We were going to lose a member of our team. A family member. It makes our energy so much higher. I feel like we’re always going to be there for her.”

Peyton's mother, Hannah Foster, can't believer her eyes when she sees what her daughter does on the field after all she's been through away from the game.

“It means more than you know," Hannah Foster said. "This kid has proven to be strong, determined and she isn’t going to let anything stop her short of what she wants to do. We didn’t think this was a possibility for her to be out here at the start of this diagnosis, but for her to be out here now means more than words.”

The community has also rallied around their athlete. The Tomah hockey team dedicated a game to her last season. Monday's softball game against Onalaska saw the Timberwolves wear special pink jerseys while the Hilltoppers wore their usual color of purple, which signifies Hodgkin's Lymphoma support. Donations were also collected to benefit Tomah Area Cancer Support.

tomah2.jpg

Seeing her neighbors and friends support her makes Peyton feel grateful.

"Nothing but supportive," she said. "Every game, I have someone coming up to me saying 'How's treatment going, I hope you're doing OK.' That's just really encouraging in it of itself to know that people are thinking of me and caring about me. That's really helped me get through all of this."

Tomah won the game 22-0, scoring 18 runs in the 1st inning just one day after Peyton's 18th birthday.

