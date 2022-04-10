Technology Keeping Golfers' Skills Sharp

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - As winter wraps up in the Coulee Region, golfers are breaking out the clubs and freshening up their skills.
While going out and playing 18 holes is great experience, there are other ways to shake off the rust. The Zone in Onalaska has a virtual golf simulator that mimics real-world environments. The infrared technology can go a long way in helping athletes hone their craft, according to general manager Seth Hanson.
“There’s a lot of virtual golf simulators out there," Hanson said. "This particular simulator has incredible shot data that that you can utilize. In addition to just swinging the club, you have the ability to see your ball speed, your club speed, launch angle. So a lot of things that can actually help your game. Not just swinging a club and having a good time.”
The setup comes in handy for avid golfers like Tim Alberts, who uses the simulator to get swing reps in during the colder months.
“Because we play in the Midwest, having something to do in the winter where you can keep swinging continuously definitely helps going into the regular season when you get outdoors," Alberts said. "Not only is the simulator good for playing indoors in the offseason, the technology behind it means you can see your takeaways, your contact. It’s as much of a teaching tool as it is just playing.”
For those who are skeptical of the technology's effectiveness, real world golf courses have plenty of options to get ready for the season ahead. Forest Hills Golf Course in La Crosse has everything from putting greens to an area where customers can swing to their heart's content as general manager Keith Stoll explains.
“I think for the majority of golfers, the beauty is we have a driving range," Stoll said. "It gives the golfers an opportunity to come out here and get a few swings in before they get on the golf course. That part is working well. The driving range has been very busy. People are excited to get back out there and play. You don’t want to get out there and hurt yourself so it’s a nice idea to get out and swing a little bit before getting out on the golf course.”
Stoll says that Forest Hills saw 29,000 rounds of golf played last year and has seen a spike in the sport's popularity during the pandemic, attributing that to golf being able to be played while social distancing.