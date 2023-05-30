Teen charged in fatal shooting gets warning from court

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A La Crosse teen charged in the fatal 2022 shooting of another teen gets a warning from the judge in his case on Tuesday.
Sage Hicke and his attorney appeared before Judge Elliott Levine in La Crosse County Circuit Court.
According to court records, Hicke was cited for underage drinking in Juneau County on May 23 which is a violation of his bond.
While the state declined having Hicke placed into custody on the ticket, Judge Elliott Levine said the next time he'd be looking at a return to jail.
"Until this gets resolved you cannot violate these rules. I'll just tell you, if I get any more violations, chances are we'll just have to do a capias at that point," said Judge Levine.
It is a type of warrant issued by a judge that allows authorities to arrest a person for violating conditions of release.
Hicke is currently out of jail on a $10,000 cash bond after he was charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide for the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Storm Vondrashek.
The May 22 shooting happened after a dispute between Hicke, Vondrashek, and a third person, Jackson Greengrass.
Hicke is scheduled to go to trial at the end of July.
Greengrass is scheduled to appear in court early next month where he'll be sentenced for his role in the shooting. Among his charges are attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide.