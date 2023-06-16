Teen living with physical challenges surprised with 16th birthday gift

GALESVILLE, Wis. (WXOW) - Area organizations came together for a special birthday surprise for a local teen on Friday.
Caden Dahl now has the keys to a new Dodge Journey, thanks in part to the Gilbert Brown Foundation. The former Green Bay Packers play has been a major supporter of Caden and his family.
"He's a special kid, he is my rock," Brown said. "The things we take for granted that he has to deal with, it blows my mind."
Caden was born with no right arm and a short left arm. He is also living with scoliosis. Caden's family and friends says he never lets living with a disability slow him down. Now, he will have a new way to get around and get things done.
"I've never had one, I've been kind of bugging my mom about it," Caden Dahl said. "I really like the interior and just the thoughtfulness of them getting it for me makes me speechless."
Caden used to have to walk to his part-time job at a law firm in Arcadia, but now he will use his new car.
Champions Riverside Resort in Galesville and Gross Auto in Black River Falls also made the gift possible.