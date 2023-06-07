 Skip to main content
Test well at Norm Wardwell Memorial Park shows no sign of PFAS contamination

TOWN OF CAMPBELL, Wis. (WXOW)- Town of Campbell residents have been battling with PFAS contaminants preventing many from using their tap water.

After Davy Engineering drilled a test well 500 feet deep at Norm Wardwell Memorial Park, there is now a light at the end of the tunnel for residents.

Wednesday evening a special meeting was called at the town hall with test results from Davy Engineering that show no PFAS contamination in the tested aquifer.

Project Engineer at Davy Engineering Michael Davy said it was the result they hoped for but the aquifer still needs to be approved.

"We are putting all of that together now in a report that describes how a final well would work and why we think it will produce the quality of water we need," Davy said. "That goes to the Department of Natural Resources for review because they need to agree that this is a reasonable choice for public drinking water supply."

Town of Campbell Supervisor #2 Lee Donahue said this is an answered prayer for many residents. But said the work is far from over.

"Now we need to move forward on how to expand that water infrastructure and how do we protect it," Donahue said. "We don't want other people trying to stick straws down into that uncontaminated aquifer."

The price tag to build the test well was $200,000. According to Davy Engineering the cost for a larger well to provide for the town is estimated at $500,000.

Donahue said the town should also have two back up wells in place. She added it is too soon to know how this would effect taxpayers.

The option of using state and federal assistance to alleviate the costs was discussed among those in attendance.

