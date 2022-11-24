Thanksgiving dinner served to thousands in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - With the help of around 700 volunteers, roughly 3,000 meals will be served on Thanksgiving.
The La Crosse Community Thanksgiving Dinner group has been whipping up meals on Turkey Day for more than 40 years. Some volunteers began as children and continue to help into adulthood.
Board President Ruth McQuiston-Keil says it's just one way of bringing people together over the holidays.
"We feel it is important for the community because we want to try to build up that community spirit," McQuiston-Keil said. "Sometimes people might not feel like they are part of the community and this is one great way for them to come down, make new friends, see old friends and become a part of our La Crosse Community Thanksgiving Dinner family.”
Some people showed up to eat at the La Crosse Center while others had their meals delivered. Bill Baxter began helping transport food in 2021 and says the high workload is overshadowed by the joy helping others gives him.
“I will probably be delivering easily 100 of them," Baxter said. "Last year I delivered a little over 100-150 meals. It’s so big because they’re so thankful when you bring it. They’re happy to have that. Sometimes you just have to sit and talk to them for a minute of two just get their feelings on how every thing is. It warms my heart just being here with and seeing all these people and seeing how happy they are getting food.”
The organization is self-funded and relies on donations because the city doesn't give them any money.
To help out, send donations to the following address with the recipient being LCTD:
- P.O. Box 0662 La Crosse, WI 54602