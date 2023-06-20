THAO TRIAL: Jury says they're deadlocked; Judge asks them to deliberate more

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Jurors told the court Tuesday morning that they're deadlocked in their deliberations in the Nya Thao homicide trial.

After hearing testimony last week, jurors received the case on Monday afternoon after hearing closing arguments from both the prosecution and defense.

Thao is charged with three counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in the shooting deaths of Peng Lor, Nemo Yang, and Trevor Maloney in July 2021 near West Salem.

They began their deliberations shortly after 2 p.m. They went until around 7:30 p.m. Monday night before ending for the day.

Jurors returned at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning to continue. Shortly after 11 a.m., Judge Elliott Levine was notified of the deadlock.

Everyone returned to the courtroom. Judge Levine then read a statement to the jurors that concluded, in part, "For now, please retire again to the jury room to continue deliberations with an open mind...making another honest effort to come to a conclusion on all the issues."

With that, the jurors went back to continue.

As he got up to leave the courtroom, Thao waived to someone in the gallery, then gave a thumbs up. He was smiling as he shook hands with his attorneys and exited the courtroom.

This is a developing story. We'll update it as new information becomes available.