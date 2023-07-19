The 132nd La Crosse Interstate Fair is under way

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - The 132nd La Crosse Interstate Fair began on Wednesday.
The fair is taking place at the fairgrounds in West Salem
Barns were at full of activity as horses, sheep and swine were prepping for competition.
For some, it's an opportunity to share what goes into raising an animal.
"Raising a pig is amazing, it's so fun to just to bond with your pig." Emma Langrehr who is showing pigs at the fair said.
"Sometimes we just go sit in the pens with them and they will let you lay on them and stuff, we just bond with them." said Madysen Hundt.
In addition to judged animal categories, The Interstate Fair features various music entertainment Friday and Saturday night, and amusement rides during the week.
For more information you can go to their website here.