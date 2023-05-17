The 2023 Riverfest Commodore and 1st Mate announced

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) It's an honor to represent Riverfest and the City of La Crosse.
That's something Jake and Jessie Erickson will soon experience as this year's Commodore and First Mate.
The announcement happened at Celebrations on the River on French Island.
Jake is the Chief Executive Officer at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse.
Jessie is a regional account manager with Dalton Education, an organization that prepares students to become certified financial advisors.
Jake and Jessie met years ago at, where else, the Boys and Girls Club.
Both are honored and humbled to lead this year's Fest. Jake told News 19, "(We're) just looking forward to being part of this great tradition. It's Riverfest. When you think about Riverfest, it's summer, it's fun, it's family. It's music, it's people and we're just excited to be part of it."
Jessie feels the same way, saying during the announcement "My husband came home speechless which doesn't happen a lot. We were so excited and proud. I cried a little bit. We had a really nice, long conversation about what this meant to our family...well, we decided what a great honor and amazing thing to happen and we're jumping in with all feet."
Jake and Jessie will have a busy schedule during the Riverfest celebration set for June 30 through July 4 in Riverside Park.
The Ericksons will assume their titles at the Commodore Dinner, June 13, at the Radisson Hotel.