The Adult & Teen Challenge adds a new program for graduates

The Adult and Teen Challenge of Western Wisconsin in La Crosse is announcing they have opened a new wing for their After Care program. The wing has seven beds and offers affordable sober living to graduates of the treatment program.
Nine women have graduated from The Adult and Teen Challenge.
Cassidy Yates says a life long struggle with mental health issues was most likely at the root of her addiction.
Katelyn O'Connor says it took her a long time to figure out that being sexually assaulted prompted her drug use.
Cassidy Yates says she tried other drug treatments and they didn't work.
"You learn about addiction. You learn about the brain and how it works and why it does what it does. So I think the time aspect is hugely important. The faith based premise is the most important but also it was faith and science for me," said Yates.
Katelyn O'Connor did a 90 day treatment program that helped her get sober for four years but then she went right back to using for the next ten.
"Well I'm still learning who I am. I've lived my whole life in some form of addition. Along with the trauma I've endured I've never really figured out who I am or what I like so it's been a journey learning all of that," said O'Connor.
The Adult & Teen Challenge is a national program with more than 250 centers.
Jess Schaler works with the women from the first day they arrive. She says this program gives its participants the time they need to heal.
"78-percent of our graduates remain drug and alcohol free and so this AfterCare Program is kind of protecting that investment, that yearlong investment. We are protecting that and saying we're still here for you and so they can live in After Care for up to a year and when they are ready to transition out, we will help them with that," said Schaler.
The participants can quit at any time but if they do, they have to reapply and start the program over.
The center is run on private donations. One woman called the center after seeing a story on News 19 about the opening of the center. She donated $50,000s.
The Adult and Teen Challenge can house 14 women. The program is currently running at capacity, with a wait list.