The Alliance to "HEAL" helped safely dispose of unwanted medications

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The Alliance to "HEAL" encourages the proper disposal of unused or expired prescription medications along with collecting unwanted vaping products for National Drug Take Back Day.
The organization provided an easy and discrete way to dispose of unwanted medications.
By driving up to the La Crosse Health and Human Services building and dropping off medications with an organization member the medication is properly disposed.
This event aimed to make an impact against prescription medication misuse and possibly ending up in the hands of someone that should not be taking the medication.