The Antique Motorcycle Club of America rides through the Coulee Region

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Driftless Chapter of the Antique Motorcycle Club of America hosted a national ride through the Coulee Region over the span of three days.
They started Wednesday's ride at Moxies on the north side of La Crosse, made their way up to the top of Granddad Bluff before continuing on to Hillsboro. They returned to La Crosse via West Salem.
To be a part of the ride the motorcycle had to be at least 35 years old but some dated back to the 1920's.
The AMCA holds 4 of these national rides a year and this is the second time that the La Crosse area has been one of the rides.