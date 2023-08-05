The August Ball: An extension of the Juneteenth celebration

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - Area young people are taking a moment in the spotlight as part of the second annual August Ball.
The August Ball is held to commemorate a ceremony held in La Crosse back in 1887 to celebrate first the end of slavery in the Caribbean and then the United States.
The event, rich with historical significance, served as a reminder of the struggles endured by those who fought for freedom and equality. Organizers designed the evening to inspire unity, celebrate progress, and promote a brighter, inclusive future with a night of elegance and performance.
Shaundel Washington-Spivey, one of the organizers of the August Ball, says that the area youth are playing a big role in the event.
"We have some local performers that will perform for us today. We also have students who are a part of the cotillion/beautillion and they've been working on various ballroom and modern dances and they're going to be showing those dances today. We'll also have some reenactors who will be portraying earlier settlers here in the La Crosse area and earlier African Americans."
Shaundel is the executive direct of Black Leaders Acquiring Collective Knowledge (B.L.A.C.K.), one of the organizations that puts on the Juneteenth events like the August Ball. The others are The Enduring Families Project, Black Student Leaders, and Hope Restores.
All the money that is generated from this event will go towards the Juneteenth celebration for next year.