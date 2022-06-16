The auto wonderland of Fountain City

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. - (WXOW) - Elmer's Auto and Toy Museum is a very special place as it has been for the last 29 years. On Wednesday, it took it's first steps toward being part of a great auction set for the fall.
"What makes this so special is the volume of it all," said George Boswell of Mecum Auctions. "Elmer was a collector of originals and originals are so, so hard to find!"
Elmer and Bernadette Duellman's collection was put together over a span of 60 years. Along with their six children, they discovered and displayed their world of car collecting.
"You couldn't be in this family without actually liking cars," said Les Duellman. "In my case, loving cars. I was an automotive engineer in Detroit for a while before coming back."
It was a family that made memories with the collection as it grew.
"We went places, we drove places," said Melissa Baker (Duellman). "We played games in cars. We'd take turns saying left, right, straight ahead, there was no GPS, we just drove."
As the children got older, the cars became something they could take for a drive on their own.
"The thing is, with our family we didn't just look at the cars, we drove the cars. We were allowed to drive them," said Les Duellman.
This is to be the last summer of the full Elmer's Auto and Toy Museum. The collection will be sold off, with the 700 pedal cars and over 100 classic cars up for sale. The magnificent legacy of Elmer and Bernadette Duellman is returning to it's source.
"We wanted his collection to go back out to the collector's hands, people that enjoy it and loved and cherished the pieces like he did," Duellman said.
The museum will be open through the summer. To find out hours of operation as well as more of the history of Elmer's, you can go to their website.