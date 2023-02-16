The Backyard Bird Count is Back in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Backyard Bird Count is a global effort by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, the National Audubon Society, and Bird Studies Canada.
The count helps researchers monitor the extent, health, and movement of bird species and populations to see how climate change is effecting them.
On Saturday February 18 from 9:00-11:00 am the "Friends of the La Crosse River Marsh" and WisCorps will be at Myrick Park to count birds. They are looking for people to help.
"We are using the marsh as our back yard for this count. You can come with friends, you can come with family, you can come alone. If you're a novice, fine, we'll get you going. Pay attention to what you see write it down and report them to us," says Chuck Lee, President of the Friends of the La Crosse Marsh.
You can also do this virtually from home. Simply keep count of the species and number birds that you see and email the data to friendsofthemarsh@gmail.com by the end of the day on February 20.
The Backyard Bird Count officially runs from February 17-20.
Here is a link to a bird guide to help you identify different bird species