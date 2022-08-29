The Bassmaster Elite Tournament comes to a close

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The 2022 Bassmaster Elite Tournament concluded today with a crowning at Copeland Park of it's final tournament champion for the season.
Bryan Schmitt of Deale, Maryland took the top spot at today's final weigh-in with a total weight of 63 pounds, 4 ounces. With this win he is now a two-time time Bassmaster Elite Series champion, although this isn't where expected his season to go.
"I did not expect magic to happen twice," Schmitt said when asked about his mentality going into the start of the competition. He added, "Making the first cut would've been good, you know, just making the weekend. But to have a shot at winning going into the finals today, then we switched gears like, 'Hey we have a shot to win this. Let's try to do it' and today worked out."
He won the tournament by just four ounces over Chris Johnston, who reeled in 63 pounds even over the four day event on the Mississippi River.
Winning this tournament earns Schmitt an opportunity to compete in the Bassmaster Classic in Knoxville, Tennessee March 24-26, 2023.
For now Schmitt says that he just wants to hustle back home to Maryland to celebrate his son Dylan's birthday.