The Center: 7 Rivers LGBTQ Connection hosts yearly pride family picnic

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- After moving indoors due to weather, the pride family picnic drew crowds to The Center for an afternoon of celebrating each other.
Friends, families, staff and volunteers shared food and drink donated by attendees and the Hunger Task Force. They also enjoyed games and a chance to spend time together.
Long-time volunteer Olivia Zellers said that the picnic is an opportunity to celebrate their community.
"It gives a place for people to be themselves, which is the most important part I think," Zellers said. "It also gives opportunities to come in from the community, who don't know about our organization to come in and just learn about what we do here and the people that we do help."
The pride family picnic ran from 11-1p.m. Saturday.
Zellers said to support The Center, it's always looking for donors and volunteers.