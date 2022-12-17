The Center reacts to the Respect for Marriage Act

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Members of the The Center LGBTQ Connection are ecstatic of the recent bill signed into law by President Biden on December 13th.
The Respect for Marriage At requires state and federal governments to recognize same sex marriages in the United States.
Executive Director of The Center Alesha Schandelmeier said there was a lot of uneasiness at the center before the bill was signed into law.
The concerns came after Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas stated in a concurring opinion after the overturning of Roe v. Wade that the high court should reconsider a number of other key rulings including landmark decisions granting the right to same sex marriage.
Schandelmeier said after the bill was signed there was a weight lifted off the LGBTQ communities shoulders.
"Relief," Schandelmeier said. "Everyone deserves the fundamental right to be married and taking that away would be extremely hurtful."
The Respect for Marriage Act also protects inter-racial marriages.