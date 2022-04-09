 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The City of La Crescent accepted into LEED For Cities Program

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CRESCENT, MN. (WXOW)- The City of La Crescent has been accepted into the LEED For Cities Program.

sign

La Crescent has been showing exceptional work in its efforts to lower pollution.

The program has a collection of 15 cities nationwide.

City of La Crescent Sustainability Coordinator Jason Ludwigson said this is a great opportunity for the city of La Crescent to learn and share pollution reduction practices with other cities.

solar panel

"The LEED program is kind of cool for the city of La Crescent to be accepted into," Ludwingson said. "The total population of the 15 cities that are in the program is three million people. Most of the cities are much larger than La Crescent so it's really cool for a small city like us."

Ludwingson also stated that everyone can do their part to lower pollution through simple acts of recycling, using LED lighting, and being mindful of water usage.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you