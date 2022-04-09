The City of La Crescent accepted into LEED For Cities Program

LA CRESCENT, MN. (WXOW)- The City of La Crescent has been accepted into the LEED For Cities Program.
La Crescent has been showing exceptional work in its efforts to lower pollution.
The program has a collection of 15 cities nationwide.
City of La Crescent Sustainability Coordinator Jason Ludwigson said this is a great opportunity for the city of La Crescent to learn and share pollution reduction practices with other cities.
"The LEED program is kind of cool for the city of La Crescent to be accepted into," Ludwingson said. "The total population of the 15 cities that are in the program is three million people. Most of the cities are much larger than La Crescent so it's really cool for a small city like us."
Ludwingson also stated that everyone can do their part to lower pollution through simple acts of recycling, using LED lighting, and being mindful of water usage.