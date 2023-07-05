The city of La Crosse considers changes to camping ordinance

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - As the city and county work toward a five-year plan to address the city's unsheltered population, the city council is considering a short-term change to how it deals with camping in city parks.
At the judiciary and administrative meeting held on June 5th a handful of people shared their opinions for both for and against the proposed change with many more weighing in through letters to the council.
The amendment being proposed to subsection 32-5 will allow the board of public works to designate areas of city-owned property as "no camping" zones identified by signs and the city website.
Some, such as Le Anne Martinez, worry that this amendment would leave the homeless with nowhere to go.
Others, such as business owner Karla Snyder, are concerned with the behavior of the unsheltered population saying that she is losing customers due to the ongoing issue.
The voting ended with 3 for and 3 against with 1 abstained. The motion will now be going to the common council without recommendation.