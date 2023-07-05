 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The city of La Crosse considers changes to camping ordinance

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - As the city and county work toward a five-year plan to address the city's unsheltered population, the city council is considering a short-term change to how it deals with camping in city parks.

The city of La Crosse considers changes to camping ordinance

At the judiciary and administrative meeting held on June 5th a handful of people shared their opinions for both for and against the proposed change with many more weighing in through letters to the council.

The amendment being proposed to subsection 32-5 will allow the board of public works to designate areas of city-owned property as "no camping" zones identified by signs and the city website.

Some, such as Le Anne Martinez, worry that this amendment would leave the homeless with nowhere to go.

Others, such as business owner Karla Snyder, are concerned with the behavior of the unsheltered population saying that she is losing customers due to the ongoing issue.

The voting ended with 3 for and 3 against with 1 abstained. The motion will now be going to the common council without recommendation.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Tags

Recommended for you