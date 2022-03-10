The Construction and Apprenticeship Career Fair returns after two years

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Western Technical College hosted its second Construction and Apprenticeship Career Fair since 2019.
Thursday's career fair welcomed 23 businesses, which include Kwik Trip and Weiser Brothers, for construction, HVAC and welding students to meet with.
Western Technical College's (WTC) Worked-Based Learning Specialist Grace Janssen said these in-person events are still important.
"We're getting rid of barriers, so our students might be reluctant to pick up the phone and call these employers that we see are looking for students just like them," Janssen said. "This gives them the opportunity to either walk up to them and those barrier are gone, or they can walk and they can ask questions."
She added that her and staff have seen students leave the career fair with interviews and job shadows.
According to Janssen, many businesses within this job market are and have been hiring for quite some time.
"My joke to students is 'If you can't find an opportunity, you're looking,'" Janssen said. "Right now this is the right market for students to get in to and that gives them a lot of opportunities - a lot of chances to think about what their best career path is."