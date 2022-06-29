The Eagle Landmark returns to Riverside Park

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The Eagle Landmark on Wednesday returned to its original position overlooking Riverside Park and the Mississippi River.
The steel eagle with a twenty foot wingspan was created by Elmer Peterson. It was installed in the park in 1987.
The statue was removed after years of exposure to the elements in September 2020 for repairs.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: "I'd say it's 99 percent complete"
Modern Crane Service brought the statue into the park in two individual pieces on flatbed trailers.
The project caught some park-goers like Erika Jankowski by surprise.
"It was just a coincidence that we took our walk around the river. I said 'What is going on?' So we stood and watched the whole procedure," Jankowski said. "It is very interesting."
It was a delightful surprise for Holmen resident Carolyn Moe.
She is excited for it to be back just in time for Riverfest.
"It is gonna be great for Riverfest," Moe said. "With all of the festivities and everything it'll be nice to have the eagle back up again."
Riverfest kicks off Thursday, June 30.
You can find the full Riverfest schedule here.