Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Allamakee, Vernon,
Crawford and Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Clayton, Grant
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Vernon and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Winona and
Trempealeau Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued late this afternoon or early
evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 13.5 feet, Water goes over the road in the 600 block
of Shore Acres Road. Many La Crosse River Marsh trails are under
water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:15 AM CDT Wednesday was 13.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Sunday night.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

The Fed lifts rates by a quarter point

  • Updated
  • 0
The Fed lifts rates by a quarter point

Federal Reserve officials are expected to raise interest rates by a quarter point at the conclusion of their two-day policy meeting on May 3, despite calls from some lawmakers and economists to tap the brakes to allow the ailing banking sector to rebalance.

 Liu Jie/Xinhua/Getty Images

The Federal Reserve voted unanimously to raise interest rates by a quarter point Wednesday, the tenth rate hike since the central bank started its battle against inflation last March.

The move comes amid ongoing fragility in the banking sector triggered partly by higher interest rates, and following the collapse of three regional banks.

The Fed's post-meeting statement re-emphasized the central bank's commitment to bringing down inflation, and left additional rate increases a possibility, depending on developments in the financial system and on inflation.

The Fed also noted that tougher lending standards are likely to slow the economy, which could help the central bank achieve its targeted inflation goal.

"Tighter credit conditions for households and businesses are likely to weigh on economic activity, hiring and inflation," the statement said. "The extent of those effects remains uncertain."

This story is developing and will be updated.

