The field for La Crosse Fire Chief is down to just 4

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The field of finalists for Chief of the La Crosse Fire Department is down to just four.
Three remain from the list that the City put out in the beginning of June.
Assistant Fire Chief Les Norin of the Onalaska Fire Department.
Frank DeFrancesco, the owner/instructor/consultant for FDF Safety Response, LLC in Brooksville, Florida.
And Kristofer Keltgen, the Manager of Operations for Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service in Rochester, Minnesota.
As well as a new applicant from within the department, Interim Assistant Chief of Operations Jeff Schott.
Chair of the Police and Fire Commission Doug Happel says that he expects to have a decision made in three to four weeks.