The first real test of La Crosses new alternate side parking rules

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse's new alternate side parking rules have their first real test, with just shy of 300 warnings issued.
This snowstorm on Dec. 7th brought the first declared snow emergency, meaning a warning for cars parked on the wrong side of the road.
"There were 299 warnings given out for alternate side parking the first time. It's those $0 pieces of paper they still put on people's vehicles to remind them of the alternate side, so they were all warnings for this first time," said Sgt. Brooke Pataska of the La Crosse Police Department.
As a reminder, the new alternate side parking rules do not go from the first snowfall to the month of March.
Once a snow emergency is declared, you now have 6 hours to move your car to the even side of the street on even number days or the odd side of the street on odd days.
Then, that rule is in effect for the next 48 hours.