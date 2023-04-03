The four astronauts NASA picked for the first crewed moon mission in 50 years

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin... Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse Counties. Yellow River at Necedah affecting Juneau County. .Heavy rain over the weekend fell on a deep primed snowpack, resulting in increased snowmelt and runoff. Rivers are expected to crest in the next 1 to 2 days before slowly falling through the week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1100 PM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Black River Near Galesville. * WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 13.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Monday was 13.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.3 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.4 feet on 06/01/1989. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&