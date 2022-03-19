The Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration tried their hand at making maple syrup

St. JOSEPH RIDGE, Wis. (WXOW) -- After waiting weeks for the weather to warm and sap to flow, the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration (FSPA) spent their Saturday collecting and boiling sap to make maple syrup.
FSPA members, friends and affiliates spent a day in mid-February tapping multiple silver and sugar maple trees and have been waiting to collect enough sap to boil down.
After collecting between 40-50 gallons of sap, they boiled it down to hopefully get a gallon of maple syrup.
FSPA Integral Ecology Director Beth Piggush said it was a learning opportunity that they hope to do again in the future.
"We've learned a lot about the trees. We've learned a lot about just the placement of the trees as compared to the slope and the sun," Piggush said. "I think there's a conversation about climate change and how it gets so cold and warms up so fast but I think we want to do it again. We're going to learn as we go along."
Learning how to respect and use the land has always been a mission for the FSPA but so has teaching the community and younger generations.
"We are committed to using this land for education, our sisters are buried out here," Sister Rita Feeney said. "It's a part of our history and I want to see it become a history much beyond us."
The sisters plan to use the pure maple syrup in the future for a pancake breakfast, which Sister Rita is "anxious to try."
To find out more about the FSPA visit their website.
RELATED: Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration practiced the indigenous tradition of maple tree tapping