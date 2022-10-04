The Golden Rule Peace Boat stops in La Crosse

LA CROSSE Wis. (WXOW) - The historic peace boat "Golden Rule" made at stop in La Crosse on Tuesday as part of its 15 month voyage.
The Sailboat is traveling down the Mississippi River, before going around Florida and up the East Coast, then back into the Great Lakes and back down to the Gulf of Mexico.
The voyage is to raise awareness about the growing danger of nuclear war and to build support for the abolition of nuclear weapons.
The Golden Rule will be at Riverside Park on Wednesday, The crew will be hosting a presentation at Pearl Street Books at 5:30 p.m.
A full schedule of events can be found here.