The Heath Family to go to Disney World, thanks to Make-A-Wish

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) -- In a trip of a lifetime, the Make-A-Wish foundation is sending the Heath family to Disney World next year, for their son Jamie.
The Make-A-Wish Foundation is a non-profit organization geared to help kids who have life-long medical complications or disabilities.
After suffering lack of oxygen at birth, Jamie Heath developed Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. It's a severe epilepsy disorder with cognitive impairment.
Last September, Jamie had a seizure and was transferred to UW-Madison, where he was presented with a wish.
Jamie's dad Greg said this the perfect way for their family of five to make memories that will last forever.
"Being able to all go together and to not have to worry about how are we going to get around when we get there or are we going to stay in a place that's accessible for Jamie," Greg said. "The worry will all be taken out of all of it. It'll just be nice to enjoy some time with each other."
Both of Jamie's parents said Disney World is the perfect place for Jamie to use his wish as Disney movies, shows, and his love of animals have gotten him through all of this.
Because of Make-A-Wish, the Heaths won't have to worry about traveling with all of Jamie's medical equipment. Heather, Jamie's mom, said the stress has been taken out of everything.
"There is no disability, there is nothing that could hinder him having a good time and making it all about him, with no medical related stuff," Heather said. "They're going to make it medically comfortable too. Just a lot of stuff to take the weight off so that we can enjoy time with Jamie and let him have a really good chance at some quality of life."
After having multiple brain and spinal surgeries himself last year, Greg is looking forward to going on an amusement ride with Jamie for the first time ever.
This trip to Florida, is made possible by in-kind donations to Make-A-Wish.
To help kids' wishes come true, like Jamie's, WXOW partnered with Make-A-Wish for Month of Miles.
Donations in the form of airline miles can be made at Wish.org/Wisconsin